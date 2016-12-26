Let the binge-watching begin: Everything leaving, coming to streaming services in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (MEDIA GENERAL) — There’s no point in arguing, pretty much everything in 2016 sucked.

But thank goodness for one of the few things we could count on this year that would always be there for us—our streaming services.

Whether you’re a traditionalist (Netflix), a network-TV fan (Hulu), an alt-streamer (HBO), a weirdo (does anyone actually subscribe to Amazon Prime?), or just a millennial (you crowdsourced passwords from friends and have them all), there’s plenty of great shows and movies to take in over the holiday break before they’re gone forever.

Luckily, there’s a whole new crop of great content coming your way next year.

Here’s the complete list:

Leaving Netflix in Jan. 2017:

January 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons (Season 1)

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo (Season 1)

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection (Collection 2)

Chopped Collection (Collection 2)

Dazed and Confused

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop (Season 1)

Fixer Upper (Season 1)

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)

House Hunters International Collection (Collection 3)

House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1-3)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1-12)

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers (Seasons 4-5)

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-6)

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job

The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What? (Season 3)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

January 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

January 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage

If

Leaving Hulu in Jan. 2017:

January 31

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Bolero (1984)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hammett (1982)

Hoosiers (1986)

One from the Heart (1982)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rounders (1998)

Sling Blade (1996)

Top Secret! (1984)

Leaving HBO Now in Jan. 2017:

Leaving December 31

Bad Santa, 2003

Black Sea, 2014

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

The Boy Next Door, 2015

Catacombs, 2007

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dumb And Dumber, 1994

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

The Fantastic Four, 2015

Ghost, 1990

High Fidelity, 2000

Joy Ride, 2001

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

Lost In Space, 1998

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015

MI-5, 2015

Mistress In America, 2015

Naked Lunch, 1991

National Treasure, 2004

Next Friday, 2000

Not Another Teen Movie, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Pan, 2015

Poltergeist, 1982

Reindeer Games, 2000

Say Anything…, 1989

Scarface, 1983

Scent Of A Woman, 1992

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Coming to Netflix in Jan. 2017:

Jan. 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2002)

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

HALO Legends

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive

Nancy Drew

Ocean’s Twelve

Real Detective: Season 1

Superman Returns

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV

Superman: The Movie

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss

Trudell

A

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

Jan. 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?

Jan. 6

Coin Heist

Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)

Growing Up Coy

Mar de Plastico (Season 1)

One Day at a Time (Season 1)

Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)

Jan. 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones

Under the Shadow

Jan. 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

January 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco

We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)

January 11

Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical

Historia de un clan (Season 1)

It Follows

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)

January 14

Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

January 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Señora Acero (Season 3)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

Wartime Portraits (Season 1)

January 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

January 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

January 19

Good Kids

January 20

Frontier (Season 1)

Papa

Take the 10

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)

January 21

Bates Motel (Season 4)

Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)

January 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)

January 25

Era el cielo

January 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)

iBOY

Kazoops! (Season 2)

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 28

Ripper Street (Season 4)

January 30

Antibirth

Swing State

January 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special

Coming to Hulu in Jan. 2017:

January 1

Across the Universe (2007)

Amelie (2001)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Blow Away (1993)

Blue Hill Avenue (2003)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Burbs (1989)

Bug (2006)

Chowder, seasons 1-3 (Cartoon Network)

Cold War (2012)

Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Duma (2005)

The Eternal (1998)

Explorers (1985)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Footloose (1984)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus’ Son (2000)

King Kong (1976)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Long Riders (1980)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season (2006)

The Piano (1994)

Primal Fear (1996)

Promised Land (1987)

The Powerpuff Girls (Classic), seasons 1-6 (Cartoon Network)

The Relic (1997)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Shooters (2003)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Six Weeks (1982)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Split Image (1982)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1998)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Trading Places (1983)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trekkies (1997)

Trekkies 2 (2004)

Trucks (1997)

The Untouchables (1987)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

War Games (1983)

Wasted, season 1 (BBC)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

Witness (1985)

Coming to Amazon Prime in Jan. 2017:

January 1

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Across the Universe

American History X

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Blood Diamond

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

Maid in Manhattan

Norm of the North

Radio (2003)

Rent

Stardust (2007)

January 3

She’s All That

January 9

The Infiltrator (2016)

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, season 1

January 13

Just Add Magic, season 2 (Amazon original)

Sneaky Pete, season 1 (Amazon original)

January 17

The A-Word, season 1

Red Rock, season 2

January 22

Where to Invade Next

January 23

The Choice

January 26

America Divided, season 1

January 27

Dirty Grandpa

Z: The Beginning of Everything, season 1 (Amazon original)

January 30

Swiss Army Man

Coming to HBO Now in Jan. 2017:

January 1

Above the Law, 1988

Baby Mama, 2008

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Blues Brothers, 1980

Blues Brothers 2000, 1997

Bringing out the Dead, 1999

The Cell, 2000

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Cold Mountain, 2003

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, 2008

Evil Dead 2, 1987

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Friday, 1995

The Happening, 2008

Innerspace, 1987

Lady in the Water, 2006

Lost & Found, 1999

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Risky Business, 1983

The Road Warrior, 1982

The Sixth Sense, 1999

Steel, 1997

Unbreakable, 2000

The Village, 2004

January 6

Nada S.A. (Nothing Co.), 2014

Me case con un boludo (I Married a Dumbass), 2016

January 7

Sesame Street, Season 47 Premiere

Demolition, 2002

January 8

Genius, 2016

January 13

The Visit, 2015

Yo no soy querrillero (I’m Not a Rebel), 2016

January 14

Now You See Me 2, 2016

January 15

The Young Pope, Series Premiere

January 21

Real Time with Bill Maher, 2017 Premiere

The Boss, 2016 (Extended Cut)

January 23

Beware the Slenderman (1/23)

January 28

The Nice Guys, 2016

January 30

Becoming Warren Buffett (1/30)