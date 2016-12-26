Obama vs Trump: Dispute erupts over who would have won

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
HONOLULU (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama are trading competing claims about who would have won if the 2016 presidential election had been a contest between the two men.

Obama says in a podcast hosted by his former adviser David Axelrod that he’s confident he would have won a majority of Americans if he’d run this year on the vision he’s pursued for the last eight. He says Democrats didn’t communicate that vision clearly enough this year.

But Trump is disputing Obama’s claim. He says on Twitter that Obama should say that, but adds, “I say NO WAY!”

Trump is suggesting Obama’s record is the reason he wouldn’t have won again. He’s pointing to jobs leaving the U.S., “Obamacare” struggles and the conflict against the Islamic State group.

