Police warning: Don’t be a victim to post-Christmas thieves

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christmas is officially wrapped up for the year, and you’re putting your new gifts to good use. But as you’re cleaning up and getting ready for the new year, you could be making yourself a target for thieves.

It’s common for you to leave boxes from T.V.’s and electronics left out for recycling, now State Police want you to know the potential for break-ins. State Trooper James O’Callaghan said, “our biggest concern are large ticket items.”

These boxes advertise what is now inside your home. He said, “To somebody else, that’s a billboard. A billboard to what’s inside your house, and it could potentially mark your house as having for a burglary down the road.”

Trooper O’Callaghan says he sees more of these kinds of burglaries after Christmas. He said, “It’s not just isolated to a certain area of where you live, this is everywhere.”

To avoid being a victim, police want you to break down all boxes and put them inside the recycling bin. Also, avoid leaving labels on boxes that identify gifts, or serial numbers that reveal information about you. And be sure to let your neighbors know how to avoid a post holiday disaster too:

Trooper O’Callaghan said, “t of people are under the assumption, “I live in a great neighborhood, I leave my doors unlocked. That’s the biggest mistake, please lock your doors.”

If you see someone or something suspicious, always report it to your local police department.

