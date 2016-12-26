Protest demanding removal of Paladino from school board to take place

Related Coverage Carl Paladino doesn’t filter responses when answering Artvoice survey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many are upset with Carl Paladino’s controversial answers to an Artvoice survey sent to business owners, artists and performers in western New York. On Thursday, a protest calling for his Buffalo School Board removal will be performed at Niagara Square.

The survey asked the following questions:

1. What would you most like to happen in 2017?

2. What would you like to see go away in 2017?

3. Who would you like to see run for mayor of Buffalo in next year’s election?

4. Should the new $50 million Amtrak station be at Central Terminal or Canal Side?

Days before Christmas, News 4 reported on Paladino’s answers in the survey, which are the following statements:

1. Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.

2. Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

3. Someone with a brain, a set of balls and a lack of fear who has enough money so as not to owe anyone anything once elected and who believes in a market economy.

4. We need a $50 million dollar train station as much as we need parasitic people like Lou Ciminelli, 80% of the school board and the dizziness of socialistic progressive politicians who never signed the front of a paycheck. At best 400 people a day take a train. They are not complaining about exchange or Depew. We are already the laughingstock of America for having the dumbest elected leaders ever. Why add to it.

Protestors say they will be calling on the state’s Education Department Commissioner, MaryEllen Elia to take Paladino off the board.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. and more information can be found on it here.