School board could move to larger council chambers for special meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo School Board is considering an offer to hold its next meeting in the much larger Common Council chambers at City Hall.

But the question remains, will that meeting take place on it on s previously scheduled evening of Jan. 18, or earlier for a special session to tackle the comments made last week by Carl Paladino.

Much as been said online in the wake of Carl Paladino’s comments about the president and first lady.

But when it comes time for residents to air their grievances — or their support — of the local developer, the cramped quarters of the board of education won’t likely be enough to support expected attendance.

That’s the belief of Common Council President Darius Pridgen, who Monday evening offered Common Council chambers as a more fitting location for the school board’s next meeting.

“When we talk about the public discourse and the information that’s come forward, the statements that have been made, I think it’s important that all people be heard, whether they agree or disagree with him,” Pridgen said.

Paladino’s comments appeared in Thursday’s edition of ArtVoice, and set off an international firestorm of response. In a Christmas Eve Facebook post, Paladino’s own son distanced himself from his father and the company he founded, Ellicott Development, saying they don’t support the comments of their chairman.

William Paladino, Ellicott’s CEO, also wrote his father hasn’t had day-to-day control of the company in years.

Carl Paladino said in response to an ArtVoice question about predictions for 2017, that he hoped Barack Obama dies from Mad Cow Disease that he would contract from sexual relations with a bovine, and that Michelle Obama chose to live out her days with a gorilla in a Zimbabwean cave.

Carl Paladino responded to the public outcry with a lengthy statement late last week, that he was in no way referring to race, and that his comments were made in jest.

Pridgen said he believes such comments from a public official have the potential to set the city back.

“We still live in the United States of America,” Pridgen said. “However, I do think that, as leaders and as elected leaders, we have to be responsible for what we put out in the public domain. What you say in your bedroom, what you say in your living room, that’s up to you. But when you put something out in public, then it gives the public the right to respond to what you say in public.”

“I think it hurts the whole race relations issue and situation in our city,” he added. “We’ve come too far to go backwards now.”

The Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization is also calling for Paladino’s ouster, and hosting a rally this week to demand the state education department take action against Paladino.

The rally will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Niagara Square.

The board is expected to host a work session on Jan. 11 ahead of their regular meeting Jan. 18. It’s not yet known if a special meeting would be held before Jan. 11, or after.