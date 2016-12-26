Shoppers flocking to stores in search of post-holiday deals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many shoppers meander around the fashion outlets of Niagara Falls on December 26th- celebrating Boxing Day and looking for post holiday deals.

“it’s the day after Christmas,” said Keira Grant, from Buffalo. “My sister and I are out here shopping. Splurging a little bit.”

“A little shopping for myself,” said Kevin Bell from Lockport. “Everyone else is out of the way so it’s my turn.”

Many people have that mindset as they shop- they’re either there to return and exchange items or spend that Christmas cash.

“Never mind Black Friday,” said Bell. “The day after Christmas is the day I do my shopping.”

“I’m not really looking for anything today,” said Grant. “Just seeing what I can find. I love anything with a percentage off.”

Marketing research shows clothing will have the largest percentage off today. Several stores showing 70% off certain items.

“We’re at the end of the year and retailers need to make their numbers,” says John Doran, the mall manager at the outlets. “It’s a great opportunity for consumers.”

Consumers like Debra Mullins who considers herself a Marathoner for shopping.

“I made out like a bandit,” said Mullins from north Tonawanda.

She says they start early with a hearty breakfast before hitting the stores when the doors open.

“We like to hit it before the crowd gets there,” said Mullins.

She comes with some strategy- saving while exchanging.

“The deals are fantastic,” said Mullins. “When you return something you’re making out because you’re getting back money to re-buy (sic) a different size.”

The purchasing pro is offering tips: know the return policy, bring the receipt and keep calm.

“Returns are always an hash buy it’s another opportunity to exceed expectations for the customer,” said Doran.