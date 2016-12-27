Batavia police looking for suspected bank robber

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Batavia are investigating a bank robbery on Main St.

The robbery occurred at a KeyBank branch around 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.

The man suspected of committing the crime is described as white and between 5’5″ and 5’9″. Police say he passed a note to a teller and demanded cash.

No weapons were displayed or used as a threat, police say.

The suspected robber was last seen running west from the bank’s rear.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Det. Sgt. Todd Crossett at (585) 345-6353 or Batavia’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

