Bikeorbar fitness trainer lost nearly 100 pounds and has kept it off for years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most days, you can find M.J. Mark on a bike or teaching barre.

“Spinning and barre is the perfect combo because barre is a resistance training that you need, spinning is a cardio that you need, endurance, the two together is like the winning combination,” said M.j. Mark.

M.j. is a fitness instructor and personal trainer at Bikeorbar on Elmwood.

“She’s extremely motivating she plays great music and she has a really great story to tell as far as her own personal fitness journey,” said Jennifer Shalik of Buffalo.

M.j. says the key to success is consistency. It’s what helped her lose nearly 100 pounds and keep it off. Her journey began more than 10 years ago.

“Well I was 15 and for my birthday I asked for a personal trainer and a gym membership because I was 220 pounds at 15 years old. I was a freshman in high school I was like I cannot go the next 4 years looking like this I just didn’t feel good about myself,” said M.j. Mark, Bikeorbar fitness instructor/ personal trainer.

When you ask how she lost the weight and maintained it, the answer is simple.

“I just started working out and eating healthy that’s literally it. Nothing from a box or a bag if you don’t eat from a box or a bag you’ll be good,” said M.j. Mark.

Her journey wasn’t easy but her no excuses approach to nutrition and fitness has outlasted a decade.

“If you work out and you eat properly not just diet eat nothing but you eat properly for what you’re doing you’re going to change your body it’s not going to not happen but you have to be consistent. Everyday it has to be like another job,” said M.j. Mark.

M.J. says she has 1 cheat meal a week. Every friday she treats herself to pizza and wine but on all other days of the week she sticks to clean eating.

She writes a blog where she shares fitness and nutrition tips: http://www.slaylikemj.com/