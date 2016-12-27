Bills fans react to Ryan brothers being fired

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans have had a lot to say about the Ryan brothers. Especially now that they’re on their way out of town.

Fans have been calling for this for a few weeks now after watching Rex – proclaimed by many as one of the top defensive coach in the league– allow teams like the Raiders, Dolphins, Seahawks and Patriots run all over the Bills.

Saturday’s game against the Dolphins was the last straw for many. As the game ended, fans booed Rex, Rob and team off the field and started “Fire Rex” chant.

“Last game- the coaching was really bad,” said Rob Greiner. “Punting on 4th and three; can’t call a time out; just a big choke. It’s tough.”

“I came all the way from Arlington, Virginia to watch that Miami- Bills game,” said Jessica. “I do think Rex gave it his all and I don’t think we should have to say goodbye to him. I’m going to miss him.”

“I think it’s just been along time coming,” said Chad Laderer. “We went from one of the top five defenses in the league and now we’re nowhere near that right now and he’s supposed to be a defensive coach. It’s not living up to what he says he can do.”

“I think it needed to be done,” said Evan Manna. “We all have frustrations around Buffalo. It’s obvious. It’s always been there. We need to find someone who can give us success.”

Fans have been sounding off about who they should should join Rex — fans calling for Russ Brandon and Doug Whaley to be fired now. Several fans have launched an online campaign surrounding this; looking to put up a billboard reading ‘It’s time to clean the Ralph.’