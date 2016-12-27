Bills fire Rex and Rob Ryan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday morning that head coach Rex Ryan and assistant head coach Rob Ryan had been relieved of their duties.

The announcement about the Ryans comes after the Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. The loss brought the Bills to a 7-8 record, with one game against the New York Jets remaining in the season.

The Bills will play the Jets, who Rex Ryan formerly coached, on Sunday.

Anthony Lynn was named interim head coach of the Bills.

Bills owner Terry Pegula released a statement on Rex’s release. He said “I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward. Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to Western New York.”