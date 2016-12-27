Cleanup continues after damaging wind Monday

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews have been busy in some areas around Western New York Tuesday as they worked to repair power, telephone, and cable lines brought down by gusting winds Monday night.

The wind knocked out power to more than 5,000 people in Erie County Monday. Most people’s power was restored by early Tuesday morning, but some isolated outages continued.

Across the area, downed tree branches and trash cans that had been knocked over by the gusts were common sights.

The sight of a roof blown off a collision shop at the corner of Electric Avenue and Cleveland Avenue brought people out to look.

“Unbelievable,” said one Lackawanna resident who saw the roof on the ground in the parking lot in front of that shop. “The wind was horrific. Thank God I had a new roof put on. I moved in three years ago and I had a new roof put on and an energy efficient furnace put in, so I knew the furnace would kick on as soon as the electricity went and I knew my roof was good.”

“I was born and raised here in Lackawanna and you put up with this,” she added.

Neighbors tell us when the power went out, people jumped into action to check on their neighbors who may have needed help. Police also directed traffic on busy streets where the traffic signals weren’t working.