Correctional Facility changes visiting hours, adds day for new year

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This next year, visiting hours at the Erie County Correctional Facility will be longer and a day will be added.

In addition to having visiting hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, the Alden facility will also have hours on Wednesday starting Jan. 2.

“These new hours and the extra day provide families additional times to meet with their loved ones and hopefully prove more convenient to visitors as well,” Sheriff Timothy Howard says. “Visitation is important to the inmates and aids in their good behavior which in turn makes the environment safer for Deputies, Correctional Officers, staff, and inmates.”

Here are the visiting hours for 2017:

MONDAY

Morning Session:

Visitor sign-up 7:10 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Visiting 7:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.

Closed 11:30 A.M. – 12:15 P.M.

Afternoon Session:

Visitor sign-up 12:15 pm – 2:00 P.M.

Visiting 1:00 pm – 2:30 P.M.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, & THURSDAY

Morning Session:

Visitor sign-up 7:10 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Visiting 7:30 A.M. – 11:45 A.M.

Closed 11:45 A.M. – 12:15 P.M.

Afternoon Session I:

Visitor sign-up 12:15 P.M. – 2:00 P.M

Visiting 1:00P.M. – 2:30 P.M.

Closed 2:30 P.M. – 3:15 P.M.

Afternoon Session II:

Visitor sign-up 3:15 P.M – 4:15 P.M.

Visiting 3:30 P.M. – 5:15 P.M.

Closed at 5:15 P.M.

Evening Session:

Visitor sign-up 6:00 P.M – 9:30 P.M.

Visiting 6:30 P.M – 10:30 P.M.

Closed at 10:30 P.M.

