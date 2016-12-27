Do contradictions, passivity in Paladino uproar run both ways?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Board of Education, thousands of citizens, the governor of New York, at least three online petitions, countless local, county, state and national politicians — even a proposal for a billboard — have either heavily criticized Carl Paladino for the statements he made to ArtVoice, or called for his removal from office.

But as of Tuesday evening, not one formal application for his ouster has been submitted to the state education department, a requirement for the change the aforementioned seek.

The calls for Carl Paladino to go started in earnest almost immediately after his inflammatory comments about the president and first lady were published in ArtVoice last Thursday.

Paladino responded just as harshly the following afternoon, reinforcing his comments about the Obama presidency, and calling it “a little deprecating humor.”

In the time since, his critics have grown in number and voice, and even his son, William Paladino, took to social media to distance his father from the company he founded, Ellicott Development.

Tuesday evening, members of a local group said they were within a few hundred dollars of raising enough money for a billboard to be erected either downtown or near a Buffalo school building.

“It says remove him, and demand better for Buffalo, which is the underlying message here,” said Rachel Miller, a member of Stronger Together Western New York, which is spearheading the billboard initiative through a GoFundMe campaign. “We should always be demanding better for Buffalo. We should not be in the news right now nationally and internationally for what he said.”

Also Tuesday, Paladino’s story changed.

In a statement released to the media, Paladino’s “deprecating humor” became a fat-fingered mistake; he said he hit the “reply” button rather than “forward;” that the comments were never meant for publication; that he was sorry to the minority community, and that he intends to stay on the school board.

That’s not the only contradiction, however.

Buffalo’s Common Council on Tuesday became the latest entity to call on New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to strip Paladino of his board membership.

They joined thousands of social media commenters, politicians near and far, organizational leaders and others, urging Elia to take action. State law, however, requires Elia to act only if a formal application is submitted through the proper channels. It’s a process outlined step-by-step online and made available to anyone, according to the education department. It’s also simplified, so it doesn’t require the use of an attorney.

As of this late Tuesday, the number of formal applications submitted to the state: Zero.

Miller says there’s a reason for that.

“If you want to file one and you want to get it done as quickly as possible, you have to make sure that everyone isn’t trying to jump in and do the same thing,” she said. “Do I think that there’s one that’s going to be filed? Yes I do. That’s not even a concern for me. And if there isn’t one for some reason, it will get done.”

Applications to the state education department must be submitted within 30 days of the alleged offense, according to state education law.

Stronger Together of Western New York said they hope to have their billboard up by the time the school board holds its special session, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The location has changed to Council Chambers at City Hall to hold the large crowd that’s expected.