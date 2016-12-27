Former YMCA building to be converted into affordable housing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former YMCA building will serve a new purpose now that the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission is set to receive a $1.7 million grant.

The grant is from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York with help from M&T Bank.

The building, which is located at 1317 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls, will be turned into affordable housing.

The original building was built in the 1920s and it received a four-story addition in 1957. It will receive upgrades to the interior and exterior, including handicap access.

