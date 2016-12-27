Green Code vote to take place Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vote will decide the fate of the Green Code in Buffalo on Tuesday afternoon.

The Green Code is the city’s land use plan and zoning laws. Tuesday’s vote will help decide what will happen with future development in Buffalo.

The city says that if the Green Code is approved, it will be “the first major overhaul to zoning laws in Buffalo since 1953, when changes were made to make development more auto-friendly.”

According to the city, the new guidelines will focus on multi-modal transportation and walkability.

Common Council President Pro Temp Christopher P. Scanlon said “The Buffalo Green Code, which will have other cities looking at Buffalo, is a transformative document which will usher in a new, form based approach to our zoning code and the manner in which we attempt to maintain the fabric of our neighborhoods.”

Many residents are concerned that the Green Code will price them out of the neighborhoods where they have lived for a long time.

During a rally last month, dozens of people showed up to the steps of City Hall and voiced their concerns about the code.

Annette Lotte, a lifelong Fruit Belt resident said the community must be made “affordable for everyone.”

“Of course we want development, but we do not want development at the expense of displacement,” Lotte said.

Residents have called on Buffalo’s Common Council to make inclusionary zoning part of the Green Code. That would make it a requirement for new housing to be developed for low-income residents.

MORE | See more about residents’ concerns and support here.

The Green Code vote will take place at the Buffalo Council Chambers at 2 p.m.