How Rex Ryan went from hired to fired in less than two years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rex Ryan’s leash was not very long.

In a year when other coaches were fired on their fourth and fifth seasons, Rex’s tenure in Buffalo ended just before the end of his second season. The Bills failed to make the playoffs in that time, with a record of 15-16. Rex’s record against winning teams in 2016 was just 1-7. The one win came against the Patriots, minus Tom Brady.

Rex had a significant impact on the culture, perception and, of course, on-field performance of the Buffalo Bills. He built up the league’s best run game, simultaneously devolving into one of its worst run defenders. He protected his players, while absorbing perhaps more blame than any coach should willingly absorb.

Rex is just the latest in a long line of Bills coaches to fail under the immense pressure of a seventeen-year playoff drought. But there’s more to the story than that, especially with Rex. News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin takes a look in the video above.