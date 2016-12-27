Man wakes up, finds himself trapped in movie theater

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KOIN) — What happened to a man in Oregon Friday night gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “it only happens in the movies.”

Justin Haworth told Media General contributors he went out to a bar before deciding to see a nighttime showing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Cornelius 9 Cinema.

He was admittedly a bit intoxicated and only saw about 20 minutes of the film.

“I ended up passing out,” Haworth said.

“It really hit me once I came outside into the lobby and saw nobody there,” he said. “I called for anybody and nobody was there and I was like, ‘Oh man!'”

When he woke up, he found himself completely alone in total darkness. Unbeknownst to him, not only had the movie ended, but the entire theater had closed for the night.

Haworth ended up setting off the theater’s alarm, which led him to believe the police would show up sometime soon. But after 20 minutes, no one had come. He decided to call the police non-emergency line, but didn’t have any luck.

Finally, he called 911.

“I ended up getting a hold of them, I told them it’s not an emergency I’m just stuck in the movie theater,” he said. “I passed out during the movie and, well, I need help.”

When officers arrived Haworth admitted feeling a little embarrassed.

“They looked dumbfounded, really,” he said. “Like, how did the staff not see you?”

He said police tried calling the theater’s manager but couldn’t track him down. They eventually found an emergency exit at the end of a hallway and got him out.

“The cops were really nice,” Haworth said. “They told me as long as the cameras go along with my story I’ll be fine.”

He said he hasn’t heard from police since the incident.

“I’m going to tell my kids about this,” Haworth said. “It’s definitely been weird.”

This story was originally published by KOIN, a Media General contributing station.