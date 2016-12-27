Orleans County couple narrowly escapes Christmas home explosion

(Photo courtesy of Rochester CBS contributor WROC)
(Photo courtesy of Rochester CBS contributor WROC)

BARRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Orleans County, a couple got out of their home just before it exploded on Christmas.

Rochester CBS contributors WROC say the home was located on Wilkins Rd. in Barre.

The home exploded around 4 a.m., and residents Donald and Fonda Carr made it out unscathed. WROC says they got to their car just before the house “collapsed.”

Although they lost “all of their belongings,” Fonda says it was a “Christmas miracle” that she and her husband made it out alive, contributors say.

They are now staying with relatives, according to WROC.

