Sex offender faces eight charges following traffic stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a Level 3 sex offender was arrested on eight charges during a traffic stop.

Clarence resident Thomas Carrasquillo, 31, was stopped on Main St. in the town around 9:25 p.m. Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says he committed vehicle and traffic violations.

While they were investigating, deputies say Carrasquillo identified himself as someone else. His true identity was determined by deputies.

Carrasquillo’s driving privileges are currently suspended, and he had not told authorities about his new address for five months, they say.

Carrasquillo was charged with failing to report an address change, failing to verify his address, obstruction, aggravated unlicensed operation, false personation and three vehicle and traffic infractions.

He was committed to the Erie County Holding Center before his arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

