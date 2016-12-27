Stakeout leads to arrest of alleged burglar

By Published:
kelley

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — While staking out a gas station in an unmarked car, a West Seneca police officer says he witnessed a burglary.

Around 2:30 a.m., the officer was positioned across the road from a closed gas station. During this time, the officer says he saw a man emerge from the wooded fields behind the gas station.

After this, the man allegedly forced his way into the side door of the building, went behind the cash register and started taking lottery tickets.

The officer then called for backup, police say. The alleged burglar began to leave before they arrived.

As he was leaving, the officer walked across the street and confronted him. At the time, the alleged burglar was holding a six-foot crowbar and a bag full of tickets and cigarettes, police say.

After allegedly refusing the officer’s commands to drop the crowbar, police say he tried to resist arrest.

The officer disarmed the man and took him to the ground before arresting him.

Cheektowaga resident Sean Kelley, 41, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny, resisting arrest and possession of burglar tools. He is suspected of two other West Seneca burglaries where police say the same kinds of items were stolen.

Kelley was committed to the Erie County Holding Center on $5,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s