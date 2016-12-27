WNY math teacher turned championship boxer trains for the U.S. Olympic team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s Wendy Casey’s final shot at becoming an Olympic Champion. At 31, the 7th grade math-teacher, turned national champion boxer, is more confident now, then ever.

She’s the only person from Western New York to win three national titles. She’s now a National Golden Gloves Champion. She won the Ringside World Championship, and now sports the national belt.

Casey said, “Which is really like the creme de la creme. That’s where the Olympians come from.” She’ll now train for the United States Boxing Team in Colorado. Making the Olympic team is her new goal.

She said, “When you want something, you make the time. People always say, “I don’t have the time for this, I don’t have time. But you make the time, you find the time.”

She left the ring for 8 years to teach, her kids at Westminster Charter School in Buffalo are now part of her support system, and cheering squad. Casey said, “They were all excited when I brought the belt in after Nationals. They were all like, “Can I see it? Can I touch it? Can I hold it? Can we watch your fight?”

Now she’s back and more confident then ever. She said, “I don’t think there is anyone that’s going to fight like I do. I’m stronger then everybody that I’ve gone against.”

So strong she trains against machines. At The Fitness Factory, where she trains with Coach Dean Eoannou, she fights against A 60-pound medicine ball that moves and is hung to the ceiling by A garage door lift.

Eoannou says her style is brutal. He said, “Nobody fights like this. No female I have ever seen fights like this. (She’s the ultimate paradox. She has a masters degree, she’s a teacher, she shouldn’t be boxing in most peoples’ opinion, and she’s able to do all this. It just shows you who she is.”

And she’s ready to fight whoever is gutsy enough to step into the ring with her. She said, “You can’t be afraid to live your life. You can’t be afraid to try new things and just do it.”