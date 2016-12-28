Bills interim coach focused on Sunday’s final season game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ interim head coach wants “to stay in the now” in terms of the team’s focus.

With one game remaining in the season, Anthony Lynn spoke at a conference on Wednesday morning.

Without much to say about the future past this Sunday, Lynn said he wants to get the Bills ready to win against the New York Jets. He did not want to get ahead of himself, and instead, stay in the present.

“I want to be the guy here. Make no mistake about it,” Lynn said during the conference.

Although he stressed the importance of focus on the Bills’ last season game, Lynn had this to say, “I don’t want to be evaluated on one game. I wouldn’t want a player to be evaluated on one game.”

The topic of former head coach Rex Ryan’s firing was not avoided at the conference.

“Obviously him being my head coach and friend, I wanted him to get more time,” Lynn remarked. According to the interim coach, Lynn heard of Ryan’s firing straight from him in a private conversation. After hearing about it, Lynn says he gave Ryan his blessing.

In regard to Sunday’s starting quarterback, Lynn says he was not in the room when the decision was made to have EJ Manuel start against the Jets. Tyrod Taylor was disappointed upon learning he will not start in the game, according to Lynn.

Lynn referred to Taylor as a “competitor” who wants to play. He said the decision to start with Manuel was a business decision.

“We’re not going to make a lot of changes in one week,” Lynn said. “I don’t want guys getting out of their routine.”

The interim head coach spoke positively of the team, and said that he wants to do the best he can to win Sunday’s game.

In the Bills locker room, News 4 sources tell us there is a renewed sense of excitement for the team.