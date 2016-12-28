PTO members believe they will be successful in petitioning for Paladino’s removal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization consulted with attorneys, and believe they will be successful in filing a formal application to the state for the removal of Carl Paladino from the school board.

They believe that Paladino has violated school board policies, district policies and the state’s Dignity For All Act.

It is on those grounds that they intend on filing the formal application to petition State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to have him removed from the board.

The call for action against Paladino stems from his controversial answers in an ArtVoice survey. See them here.

On Thursday, a protest will take place at 10:30 a.m. and more information can be found on it here.

MORE | See Carl Paladino’s apology for the comments he made here.