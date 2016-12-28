Bulls stampede non-conference foes to 9-0 record

The UB women's basketball program is off to its best start in history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been a week since the UB Women’s basketball team set a program mark for the best start in history, improving to 9-0. Coming off of an NCAA tournament we knew the Bulls would be talented and this early success is something they believe they deserve.

“We had to be sure just to carry over how we finished,” junior center Cassie Oursler said. “We finished on a nice momentum. We worked rally, really hard this summer. So, just coming into the year and starting games and stuff we didn’t really have an option but to find success so just working together and pushing each other is making us have success so far.”

“I would jut say hard work, junior guard Stephanie Reid added after practice. “We are working hard on and off the floor, not just in practice time. Everyone is really getting in the gym and getting after it. We know that we have to be working hard as each other to be successful because we are such a deep team. And, everyone is doing the work. No one is slacking off.”

“We go hard and we don’t know that we are good yet,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “We are fighting every day to prove to ourselves that we are better than we were last year. So, we are paying attention to the defense, we are paying attention to the box out, we are paying attention to making that extra pass. And as long as we can stay locked into being a teammate and working hard we can only get better.

Next up, the Bulls will look to make it 10-0 with a noon tip against Fordham.

