Longtime employee accused of stealing more than $1,000 from restaurant

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say a man who worked at Piz-A-Italia in North Collins for 10 years stole more than $1,000 from the restaurant.

David Wagner, 39, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief.

Deputies went to the restaurant on Christmas Eve after receiving reports of an overnight burglary. On security footage, deputies say they saw a man take cash and leave the area.

Wagner was arrested at his North Collins home and committed to the Erie County Holding Center before his Thursday arraignment.

