Multiple juveniles arrested at Walden Galleria on Christmas, day after

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say five juveniles were arrested at the Walden Galleria on Christmas. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

Seven were arrested the next day.

One of the juveniles had a loaded handgun, according to police. That one was kicked out one day, but showed up again on the next one.

Despite allegedly showing up with a gun, police do not think the person was going to use it.

For around 10 years, police say young teenagers have been showing up to the mall with groups to fight over ongoing feuds. Police also say that some people go just to watch the fights.

Authorities are not concerned about the same type of behavior happening around New Year’s Day, just Christmas.