Multiple juveniles arrested at Walden Galleria on Christmas, day after

By Published:
WEB TAG Cheektowaga Police Department, Cuffs, Siren, Badge

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say five juveniles were arrested at the Walden Galleria on Christmas. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

Seven were arrested the next day.

One of the juveniles had a loaded handgun, according to police. That one was kicked out one day, but showed up again on the next one.

Despite allegedly showing up with a gun, police do not think the person was going to use it.

For around 10 years, police say young teenagers have been showing up to the mall with groups to fight over ongoing feuds. Police also say that some people go just to watch the fights.

Authorities are not concerned about the same type of behavior happening around New Year’s Day, just Christmas.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s