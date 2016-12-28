Red Ribbon Campaign kicks off Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Thruway Authority will be working with State Police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in the 30th annual Red Ribbon Campaign.

During the holiday season, toll collectors will be handing out red ribbons at certain toll plazas and service stations. This will be done to promote awareness of the dangers posed by drunk driving.

Ribbons will be handed out at toll booths across the state, including those at exit 50 (Williamsville), exit 55 (Lackawanna) and exit 61 (Ripley).

The ribbons will not be the only part of the campaign, as the Thruway Authority will also post reminders saying “Drive Safely, Drive Sober” on message signs across the Thruway.

“Drunk and impaired driving is a choice that needlessly kills hundreds and injures thousands in our state each year,” State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said. “If your holiday celebrations include drinking, plan ahead to make certain that you have a safe ride home. We are proud to partner with MADD and the Thruway Authority to ensure that motorists make the right choice to drive sober and safely this holiday season.”