Sears at Boulevard Mall to close

Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sears store located at the Boulevard Mall will be closing its doors by early April.

The closure is part of a nationwide reduction of stores.

Mall representatives released a statement on the closure, part of which read, “While the closure will be unfortunate for those directly affected, we believe it has the potential to create opportunity for Boulevard Mall through creative re-purposing of the store space, which would enable us to welcome new retailers and other potential tenants who could not previously be accommodated given space limitations at the center.”

The mall says there are “no specific plans” for the space once Sears is closed.

