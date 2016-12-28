Woman pleads not guilty to restaurant owner’s homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman charged with robbing and fatally beating an elderly restaurant owner was arraigned in court Wednesday.

Upendra Bawa, 79, was the owner of Buffalo restaurant Taste of Life.

Shanita Chapman was accused of killing him after his body was found in a Sycamore St. apartment this past July. Chapman was arrested with others in Ohio.

She pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery. Chapman was jailed without bail until her next court proceeding, which will be at least 45 days away.

She could spend up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

