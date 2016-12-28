WWII veteran included in Canisius class photo after 72 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ladislaus “Walter” J. Kostrzewski was not able to attend his high school graduation because of World War II. On Tuesday, he was honored in a different way.

Kostrzewski was a member of Canisius High School’s Class of 1944. After his 18th birthday, he was drafted to serve in the war, so he was not home for graduation.

Because he was not home, Kostrzewski was missing from his class photo for decades.

With help from his nephew, Canisius added Kostrzewski’s military ID photo to the Class of 1944 picture to be displayed in the school’s Alumni Hall.

The new class photo, which finally included the war veteran, was unveiled on Tuesday morning.