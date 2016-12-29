A Second Chance: From the Streets to College

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Garry Turner had everything going for him.

But then unexpected circumstances came crashing down like a ton of bricks.

“I was an emotional wreck. I was very confused,” said Turner.

It’s been a nightmarish journey for Turner, 35, who worked in the entertainment industry and was signed with an upstate New York record label.

But the high notes of life turned sour when he lost his job and steady income, and ended up homeless and living on the streets.

“When you’re homeless that’s the lowest level that you can actually go,” he said. “I felt like no one didn’t care.”

Those dire circumstances, along with feeling alone and uncertain about the future, brought him to the Buffalo City Mission in the summer of 2015.

Michael Robinson, director of the men’s ministry at the mission on E. Tupper St., remembers when Garry walked through the door.

“He was quite a challenge and we prayed together and then we started working,” said Robinson.

“Just loving somebody. That’s the most important thing we can do is let people see how we live. How we love. How we act. How we care for them,” Robinson added.

Garry was provided emergency shelter and counseling.

He had to come to grips with hitting rock bottom.

“I said to myself, not me. I says, this just can’t happen to me. How do I end up here.”

He isn’t alone.

According to the Buffalo City Mission, each year, an estimated 5,500 individuals are homeless in Western New York and over half are experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“Nobody comes to the mission willingly. It’s the only choice that they have left,” said Stuart Harper, the city mission’s executive director.

Harper says initially the mission provides food, shelter and clothing.

But he says the ultimate goal is getting people back to self-sufficiency.

“We’re talking about getting to the point where they can manage their own lives, manage their own apartment. If they have kids that they can manage their kids. Start paying child support. Get off the government dole. Go to your job. But that takes time,” Harper explained.

Garry Turner is now in the process of a transformation.

He remembers standing in the mission’s chapel and looking at the names of men who graduated from the organization’s long-term recovery program.

“I was very inspired as well as enlightened by those names that I seen on that wall,” Turner recalled with a smile. “And I got a little jealous and I was thinking, I want my name on that wall.”

He eventually joined the mission’s Dream program — which provides a pathway to a stable life.

And then Turner did something that he never thought possible.

He enrolled in college and just finished his first semester.

“He’s moving forward and he just got his semester grades and he’s getting a [GPA] 4.0 at ECC [Erie Community College]. He never thought that he could potentially be a college graduate,” explained Harper, who credits Garry’s progress to staff, community partners and the mission’s Christian-based approach.

Garry, who’s working towards a degree in Liberal Arts, and in his spare time tutors other students, hopes that his story will inspire others not to give up no matter how difficult and hopeless the circumstances appear.

“If I can do it, you can do it too,” he said.

While still a tough road back, Garry considers himself blessed, and says he’s grateful for a second chance at living a normal life.

It’s a transformation that would not have been possible, he says, without guidance and support from the Buffalo City Mission.

It’s a message of hope that Garry is convinced will carry him through the New Year and beyond.

“I’m so at a level in my life right now that every day I get on my knees and I say thank you Jesus.”

According to the Buffalo City Mission, during the past 12 months over 84 clients have participated in the Dream program.

“There’s no reason for them to heal or change their lifestyle unless they see an opportunity or a hope,” said Harper. “And that’s what we really try to bring them is that hope that there can be a different life for you.”

The Buffalo City Mission receives most of its funding through community donations — about 95 percent.

The mission is about $300,000 short of its year-end fundraising goal.