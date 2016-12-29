Campus Square project to bring 153 apartments to medical corridor

Campus Square

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Plans have been approved for the Campus Square Development project – a six-story complex in the Buffalo Niagara Medial Corridor.

The McGuire Development Company and Mark Trammell announced they will break ground in March on the complex.  It will cover nearly three and a half acres directly across from the Gates Vascular Institute at East North and Ellicott Streets.

The $90 million dollar project will house 153 apartments, 92 affordable and 61 at market rate.  Plans also call for a restaurant, bank branch, dry cleaner and medical offices.

A parking facility will also be part of the complex.

