DA Flaherty reflects on year in office, ready for what’s next

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — These last few days of the year mark the last for Michael Flaherty behind his desk in the District Attorney’s office — an office he never thought would have his name on the door.

“When I started 23 years ago, I never expected to be here this long,” said Flaherty, the acting D.A. for Erie County. “I certainly never expected to be the one in the DA’s office.”

Becoming the acting District Attorney in 2016 after Frank Sedita left office to become a Supreme Court Justice, Flaherty was first hired in 1993 and rose through the ranks in the Erie County DA’s office. His fondest memories are from his early days in the courtroom prosecuting cases.

“It allows me to use the power of the office to do the community good.”

With great power, comes great responsibility.

“At the end of the day, every decision made by all 89 ADAs falls back on me.”

Flaherty says some of those decisions weigh on him more than others, like choosing which cases the office should take on.

He can’t point to one thing he is proudest of accomplishing over the last year, instead rattling off a list of things he feels he did well while heading the office. That list includes overseeing more than 35 homicide convictions, more than a dozen major drug dealers arrest, and implementing a number of community outreach initiatives.

“I’m most proud that the office is in a better spot thank it was a year ago.”

He entered the office knowing he was facing an uphill battle with an election cycle approaching just a few months after assuming the position.

“I’m not the political darling. I’m a professional prosecutor; not a politician.”

Flaherty lost the spot to John Flynn. He says it never even crossed his mind to stop taking on cases after losing the election, knowing his days were numbered.

“It’ not about money; it’s not about prestige,” said Flaherty. “It’s about doing good – as cliche as that sounds. This is the life I have chosen.”

Flaherty says it’s been a busy year – the office is handling thousands of cases. He chose to take on some which the former DA didn’t — including prosecuting Gabriele Ballowe and Diamond Lewis. Flaherty says he missed five trips with his family; he’d answer calls at all hours of the night and can count on one hand how many family dinners he was home in time to attend.

And after living this life for more than two decades – the question all want to know the answer to.

“What’s next?” I asked.

With a sad smile, Flaherty explains he has a few career options; first he’s going to take on an adjunct professorship position at the University at Buffalo Law School.

“It’ll be nice just to be a normal person with a set schedule,” he said. “I’m kind of looking forward to that.”

And so 23 years of case files, office photos, and legal books go into boxes as Michael Flaherty prepares for what is next.

“I’m very, very grateful to have the opportunity to leave my mark on this position.”