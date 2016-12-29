Five people in hospital after overnight house fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house on Falls Street broke out in flames just after 3 a.m. Thursday. Crews rushing to the scene discovered a fully involved fire with heavy flames and smoke on the first floor.

The fire chief tells us five people, two adults and three children, were home at the time of the fire. They jumped from a second floor window to escape the burning house. The chief says the two adults both have lower body injuries, one of whom is more seriously injured than the other is being treated at ECMC. The three children are at Memorial Medical being evaluated.

That family lived upstairs; another, lived downstairs. They weren’t home at the time the fire broke out but heard about it and rushed over, finding the house up in flames.

“My children lost everything, everything they had for Christmas, their beds, their toys….everything we had in that place, gone,” said Shoshanna Cadorette, who lived downstairs. “My pictures, my life, gone.” A cat and dog were found dead inside the home.

Investigators are talking with Cadorette and the five people who were upstairs at the time of the fire to learn more. They’re also inside trying to find the origin and cause of the fire.