Former Bills player Keion Carpenter dies in freak accident

MIAMI, FLA. (WIVB) – Former Buffalo Bills safety Keion Carpenter has died following an accidental fall while on vacation in Florida. He was just 39 years old.

Carpenter spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. He died Thursday morning at a hospital in Miami.

The athlete was on vacation with his family when he fell while playing with his son, hitting his head on pavement and slipping into a coma.

The Bills organization reported that Carpenter suffered a brain aneurysm. It happened while on vacation with family

Carpenter entered the league in 1999 with the Bills as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech. He was traded to Atlanta in 2002 and spent four years with the Falcons.