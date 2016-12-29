Former Bills player Keion Carpenter dies in freak accident

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Buffalo Bills
Photo: Buffalo Bills

MIAMI, FLA. (WIVB) – Former Buffalo Bills safety Keion Carpenter has died following an accidental fall while on vacation in Florida. He was just 39 years old.

Carpenter spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.  He died Thursday morning at a hospital in Miami.

The athlete was on vacation with his family when he fell while playing with his son, hitting his head on pavement and slipping into a coma.

The Bills organization reported that Carpenter suffered a brain aneurysm. It happened while on vacation with family

Carpenter entered the league in 1999 with the Bills as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech.  He was traded to Atlanta in 2002 and spent four years with the Falcons.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s