Holley “Squirrel Slam” lawsuit gets new life

HOLLEY, NY (WIVB) – A lawsuit to ban the controversial “Squirrel Slam” in Orleans County has been restored.

The Holley Fire Department has been the target of much criticism by animal rights activists for their annual fundraiser, the “Hazzard County Squirrel Slam”. Participants raise money by shooting squirrels.

State Supreme Court Justice James Punch dismissed the lawsuit in 2015 stating that the event did not violate state environmental laws.

Last week, the Court of Appeals reversed that ruling and sent the suit back to Orleans County for consideration.