Kombucha tea gets green light for production in New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fermented tea called kombucha recently got the green light for production in New York state.

Bootleg Bucha is the largest kombucha brewer in the state and they’re based right here in Buffalo. The Buffalo-based brewer says the lightly carbonated drink comes with many health benefits.

It’s a fermented tea with probiotics, amino acids, vitamin b, and the brewer says it’s good for gut health, digestive health and overall well being.

The brewer makes the tea in more than 75 flavors, but getting the drink regulated here in New York state didn’t come without challenges. At first the state was unsure how to regulate the fermented tea because it contains trace amounts of alcohol, below half a percent.

The owners of Bootleg Bucha worked with the state to create regulations that now allow continued production of the fermented tea across the state.

“There was a lot of kombucha coming into New York state from out of state producers and getting sold. Grocers like Wegmans, Tops and were selling a lot of kombucha but none of it was made in New York state. So working with Agriculture and Markets in Albany we were able to create the regulations that paved the way to create jobs and kombucha brewery operations in New York state which is huge,” said Jeff Empric, Bootleg Bucha Owner.

The Bootleg Bucha brewery and retail store is at 1250 Niagara Street in Buffalo.

The drink is currently sold at more than 50 locations in Western New York including Tops. In 2017 Wegmans locations will also be carrying the drink.

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/Bootleg-Bucha-544509409033713/?fref=ts