Lakeview family struggling to get services to care for son with severe autism behaviors

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The holiday season has not been a joyous time for the Tilley family. Gloria and Chuck are parents to 4 kids. Their twin boys Justin and Kyle both have developmental disabilities. kyle has down syndrome, and justin has autism.

“We’ve had behavioral problems with Justin for the past 3-4 years and we’ve been able to work through them,” said Gloria Tilley of Lakeview.

But recently his behaviors have gotten out of control. Justin has a pre-cancerous condition in his stomach and his reaction to medication made him maniac.

“We walk on egg shells all the time you don’t know what’s going to happen last night we didn’t know the date that a cat moved in next door and it turned into a physical altercation where he ended up putting his foot through a wall,” said Chuck Tilley of Lakeview.

“He’s broken my nose, he’s broken my ribs, he’s ripped hair out of my head,” said Gloria Tilley.

His parents say lately Justin barely sleeps 4 hours a night.

“Sometimes I deal with it for an hour and sometimes I’m up all night with him and it can be nasty and then in the morning I’ll still go to work and just come back and keep doing it over and over again,” said Chuck Tilley.

Justin was hospitalized more than once.

“We love our child and we don’t want that to happen. It’s really tough when you’re not sleeping. I’ve been asking for services for years and we still don’t have overnight respite. We had to bring him to the psychiatric emergency room at ECMC and that’s not an appropriate placement for someone with autism,” said Gloria Tilley.

There’s no telling when Justin will get the services he needs. More than 11 thousand people with developmental disabilities across the state remain on a waiting list for housing and other services.

