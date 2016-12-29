Lawmakers and bar owners rally for ride-sharing in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The push for ride-sharing services is getting stronger in Buffalo.

“Time and time again you hear about this one black eye that we have, that we don’t have ride sharing it’s almost archaic that we don’t,” said Chris Scanlon, Buffalo Common Council member.

Some say Buffalo is behind the times. The queen city remains the only NFL city in the country that doesn’t have ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

“Eighty percent of people in Buffalo and Western New York are behind ride-sharing, so if 80 percent is behind it, why isn’t it here,” said Mike Shatzel, co-owner of Thin Man Brewery.

More than a hundred people gathered at Thin Man Brewery for a ride-sharing rally Thursday. It’s one last push before the new year to get Albany to listen.

“The issue is last time around it did pass in the senate, it’s the assembly and Governor, they are the entities that really need to focus,” said Chris Jacobs, New York State Senator.

Lawmakers say it’s unfair that New York City can have Uber and Lyft, but the rest of the state cannot.

City and state leaders say ride-sharing will improve public safety.

“Studies have shown that you can reduce DWI incidents by 47 percent when ride sharing enters a location,” said Joseph Lorigo, Erie County Legislator.

Business owners say by not having ride-sharing services, it puts a hinder on their business. They say it also hinders major events such as the 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament which will be in Buffalo this March.

“I think it would be really embarrassing when a team from LA or a team from Chicago comes here to play basketball and all their fans and they want to get Uber and instead they got to wait an hour and a half for a cab from their hotel to the arena downtown,” said Shatzel.

The Upstate Transportation Association responded to Thursday night’s ride-sharing rally.

In a written statement, the president of the UTA, John Tomassi, released the following statement:

“This was just another publicity stunt in Uber’s multi-million-dollar campaign against basic safety regulations. Common sense demands that upstate passengers have the same protections as New York City passengers – including fingerprint background checks for every ride-sharing driver. We look forward to discussing passenger safety and insurance standards in public hearings after the state legislative session begins in January.”