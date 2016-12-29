Loaded rifle found next to infant’s crib in Fillmore Ave. raid

By Published:
Kiaira McCullough and Antuan Yeomas
Kiaira McCullough and Antuan Yeomas

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a loaded rifle next to an infant’s crib during a raid on a Fillmore Avenue home.

Narcotics and SWAT units found marijuana and cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia in the home.  A semi-automatic rifle and a high capacity magazine were next to a baby’s crib.

Antuan Yeomas, 26,  was arrested and charged with drug and firearms charges along with false impersonation and endangering the welfare of a child.  He is a convicted felon.

Along with Yeomas, Kiaira McCullough, 21, of Buffalo was also booked on similar charges.  She reportedly has a prior case pending with child protective services.

The infant was placed into the custody of relatives.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s