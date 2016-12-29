Loaded rifle found next to infant’s crib in Fillmore Ave. raid

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a loaded rifle next to an infant’s crib during a raid on a Fillmore Avenue home.

Narcotics and SWAT units found marijuana and cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia in the home. A semi-automatic rifle and a high capacity magazine were next to a baby’s crib.

Antuan Yeomas, 26, was arrested and charged with drug and firearms charges along with false impersonation and endangering the welfare of a child. He is a convicted felon.

Along with Yeomas, Kiaira McCullough, 21, of Buffalo was also booked on similar charges. She reportedly has a prior case pending with child protective services.

The infant was placed into the custody of relatives.