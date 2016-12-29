NYS Thruway to offer free coffee and tea NYear’s weekend

ALBANY, NY (WIVB) – The New York State Thruway Authority is ready to give you free coffee and tea at all NYS service areas this New Year’s Eve.

The complimentary beverages are available from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve unti 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day at all 27 service stops.

Free E-ZPass Velcro tags will be available for motorists while supplies last at the service area gift shops.

“Our longstanding New Year’s Eve tradition of providing free hot coffee and tea to our customers serves as a friendly reminder to motorists to take a break during their holiday travels,” said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Bill Finch. “The Thruway Authority urges motorists to stay alert to ensure the safety of themselves and their fellow drivers during the busy holiday season and year-round.”

The Thruway Authority has been offering free coffee and tea on New Year’s Eve and Day for the past 46 years.