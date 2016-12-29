Sakari is ready to meet you at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Sakari is making his debut at the Buffalo Zoo just in time for the start of Polar Bear Days.

WIVB cameras were invited to a preview peek at Sakari who hails from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin.

The polar bear will eventually be introduced to the zoo’s Luna, with hopes that they hit it off and produce future bears.

Sakari is part of a three-bear exchange program in place to ensure the future of the species.

To celebrate Sakari’s homecoming the Buffalo Zoo is announcing the return of special winter promotion pricing of $5 per person. “Polar Bear Days” will run from January 1 through February.