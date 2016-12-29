Sammy Watkins airs frustrations over Taylor being benched, Bills culture

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Star wide receiver Sammy Watkins was made available to the media for the first time since the Bills fired Rex Ryan on Thursday afternoon, and said he feels “sorry” for Tyrod Taylor who is being benched for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“I believe in Ty and the people that we got,” Watkins said after practice Thursday. “I don’t want to keep changing players.”

Watkins, who will enter his fourth year with the Bills next season, will be working with his third different head coach.

“It hurts to keep changing coaches and personnel and all that. I have to control my mindset and do my job and let the owners deal with all that.”

Additionally, Watkins complimented interim head coach Anthony Lynn since taking over the team but added that something has to change for the Bills to be successful.

“I think A-Lynn is a great head coach, he has that demeanor and that leadership. But, just changed whatever needs to be changed. Change the coach, change mindset, cut them (players), kick them out whatever and that will help us move forward.”

Watkins added that he is not used to losing, referring to his college career at Clemson where he was the 2014 MVP of the Orange Bowl.

“At Clemson, coach Dabo was strict and that is what I think started to change the culture and changed the players. We started winning and we started to expect to win. Every game we came into I never thought I was going to lose it. There are situations around here where guys are name dropping like Peyton Manning and Ben Rothlisburger and Antonio brown. Who cares? Yeah, they are great players but they do the same thing we do. We have to step up and play among these guys.”