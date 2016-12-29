Scholar Athlete: Niagara Falls’ Tyler Sanders

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A four-year member of the Niagara Falls varsity basketball team, Tyler Sanders is also in the top-five percent of his class academically — and it’s not by accident.

“Something’s gonna happen where I’m not gonna be able to run anymore or play basketball,” Sanders said. “I’ll never be able to lose my education.”

“He embodies what we want our program to stand for,” head coach Sal Constantino remarked. “A true student-athlete.”

Tyler is a member of the National Honors Society, and heads up to our meteorologists, he has an interest in studying weather.

“My ninth grade earth science teacher was talking to me about a bunch of stuff and I was like, I really enjoy this,” Sanders said.

When he’s not busy in the gym or reading up on cumulus clouds Tyler volunteers his time for others at a soup kitchen and in conjunction with his team.

“We raised money last year for a boy who has cancer and Tyler was a big proponent of that and been a big leader in that way too.” Constantino added.

“It clicked that, I can do more than just help myself, basically.”

It’s a lesson he’s learned in many ways — including on the court — where he hopes to lead Niagara Falls on a deep playoff run.

“No matter what I’m doing, I’m always wondering how to be a better player and a better leader.”