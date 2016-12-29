Some WNY drivers dealing with second snowy commute of the day

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – After battling against the traffic and slushy streets caused by heavy snowfall on their way to work Thursday morning, many of those same drivers were dealing with another round of Lake Effect just in time for the drive home.

Parts of Western New York were hit with a few inches of wet slushy snow, beginning early Thursday morning. That snow picked up through the morning commute hours before tapering off around 9 a.m.

Then, a Lake Effect warning went into effect for parts of Western New York starting at 4 p.m.

Even before that warning went into effect, our News 4 crew saw cars off the road on the 219, as the snow and slush started to accumulate on the roadway.

Drivers in Springville said they weren’t surprised other people were having problems getting around.

“As soon as we get snow, they’re usually going in the ditch. you’ve just got to slow down. You’ve got to be a little more aware on the roads, and you’ve got to take it easy,” said Ellicottville resident Cathy Jones as she filled up her gas tank it’s off the 219 Thursday evening.

Plows were out in force throughout the day, treating the roads and cleaning up the snow ahead of the next round to come through.

Snow is expected to continue in some places through the night.