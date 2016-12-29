‘Suspicious’ condition prompts alert at Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC/WIVB) –  Our CBS affiliate in Rochester is reporting that all roadways at the Greater Rochester International Airport have reopened after being closed while authorities investigated a suspicious condition.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Office ordered roads closed and some flights were delayed when the airport was in this security mode starting around 2 p.m.

A passenger told WROC News that a suspicious package caused the large investigation.

Passengers were being kept in the terminals and people were not allowed to  enter airport property until the investigation was complete.

