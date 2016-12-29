‘Suspicious’ condition prompts alert at Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC/WIVB) – Our CBS affiliate in Rochester is reporting that all roadways at the Greater Rochester International Airport have reopened after being closed while authorities investigated a suspicious condition.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Office ordered roads closed and some flights were delayed when the airport was in this security mode starting around 2 p.m.

A passenger told WROC News that a suspicious package caused the large investigation.

Passengers were being kept in the terminals and people were not allowed to enter airport property until the investigation was complete.

We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.