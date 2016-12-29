WATCH: Buffalo school board special meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A special meeting is being held by the Buffalo Board of Education.

The board will be adopting a resolution calling for Carl Paladino to resign from his post. If not the board will formally apply to the state education department for Paladino’s removal.

Paladino told News 4’s Dave Greber this morning he will not resign, and that sets in motion the process for Paladino’s formal removal by the state.

