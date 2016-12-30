American applications skyrocket to University of Toronto

TORONTO, ONT. (AP) In the wake of the presidential election, more U.S. students are thinking about going to college in Canada.

Universities from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website visits from the U.S. have surged since Donald Trump’s victory. At the University of Toronto, applications are up 70 percent compared with this time last year, and web traffic has increased more than twelvefold.

Among those planning to study in Canada is 17-year-old Lara Godoff of Napa, California, who worries that Trump’s administration will ease enforcement of rules against sexual assault on campus.

Many Canadian colleges had already been ramping up recruiting in the U.S., but some credit the election with an extra boost in demand.