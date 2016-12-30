Buffalo nun succumbs to injuries from high rise fire

By Published:
Photo by Patrick McPartland/WNY Catholic
Photo by Patrick McPartland/WNY Catholic

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – A Buffalo nun has passed away after being rescued from a high rise apartment fire at the Marina Vista Apartments on Hertel Avenue.  Sister Ruth Penkas was was taken to the burn treatment center at ECMC but died a week later on Dec. 28.

Sr. Penksa was with the Grey Order of Nuns.  She had a long teaching career that included jobs at D’Youville College, Erie County Community College, Holy Angels Academy, Immaculate Conception School in Eden, in addition to schools in Pennsylvania and New York City.

She was also an author who loved to tell tales from her memoirs, referring to herself as “the girl from Kosciuszko Street.” .

More recently she had been active as a volunteer for the Niagara Radio Reading Service, which broadcasts daily readings of newspapers and other publications for the blind and handicapped.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s