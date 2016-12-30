Buffalo nun succumbs to injuries from high rise fire

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – A Buffalo nun has passed away after being rescued from a high rise apartment fire at the Marina Vista Apartments on Hertel Avenue. Sister Ruth Penkas was was taken to the burn treatment center at ECMC but died a week later on Dec. 28.

Sr. Penksa was with the Grey Order of Nuns. She had a long teaching career that included jobs at D’Youville College, Erie County Community College, Holy Angels Academy, Immaculate Conception School in Eden, in addition to schools in Pennsylvania and New York City.

She was also an author who loved to tell tales from her memoirs, referring to herself as “the girl from Kosciuszko Street.” .

More recently she had been active as a volunteer for the Niagara Radio Reading Service, which broadcasts daily readings of newspapers and other publications for the blind and handicapped.