Catholic Health announces most baby popular names for 2016

baby-names

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Olivia and Benjamin topped the list of most popular baby names in Catholic Health hospitals. That includes Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Sisters of Charity Hospital and Mount St. Mary’s.

This is the full list of the top 10 most popular names:

GIRLS: Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia, Ava, Ella, Evelyn, Abigail, Sophia, Mia

BOYS: Benjamin, Noah, Owen, Liam, James, Lucas, Joseph, Michael, Jackson, Logan

A lot of these names also made the national list (http://www.babycenter.com/top-baby-names-2016.htm). According to babycenter.com Sophia, Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Mia are the most popular names across the country for baby girls. And for baby boys Jackson, Noah, Liam, and Lucas made the list.

Though these names are the most popular, there are still plenty of parents that pick u-ntraditional names for their new bundles of joy. Like baby Lincoln who was born yesterday at Sisters of Charity Hospital!

“We chose Lincoln, we wanted the nickname as Link so we like the name Lincoln. Link is the father’s favorite from Zelda, Link is one of the characters so we wanted that as the nickname. We wanted something different something not that common that you see all the time,” said Kathy Bronschidle of North Tonawanda.

Lincoln’s middle name is Exavier, which isn’t pretty common either! And something else not common: Baby Lincoln was born on his mother’s birthday!

